American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting

At AAO meeting, companies focus on the newest innovations

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting in Chicago Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 covered the waterfront in the ophthalmic market, with positive signs for continued or improving health as supply kinks work out. Hurricane Ian’s impact on the other side of the country was also a topic, as Florida accounts for a disproportionate percentage of cataract surgeries, which may be delayed as a result of the destruction in the state. We provide some highlights from the conference, analysts’ meetings with company executives and some timely new developments in the sector.