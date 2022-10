Vergent sees bright future for imaging agent with $21.5M fundraising round

Vergent Bioscience Inc. raised $21.5 million in a series B financing round to advance development of VGT-309, its targeted fluorescent imaging agent that illuminates tumors during open, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries. The company plans to use the funds to support a phase II trial at the University of Pennsylvania that focuses on lung cancer and a multicenter study that will examine the agent’s use in other indications.