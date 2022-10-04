Japan’s MHLW approves raft of new drugs

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approved a slew of new drugs in the last week of September, including Japan’s first sustained release GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes from Eli Lilly and Co. and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.; a self-administered injectable drug for rheumatoid arthritis from Eisai Co. Ltd. and Nippon Medac Co. Ltd.; a CAR T from Legend Biotech Corp. and Janssen Pharmaceutical KK; and two drugs from Astrazeneca plc, one in asthma and the other in pediatric plexiform neurofibromas in neurofibromatosis type 1.