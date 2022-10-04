BMS taps Synthex in new degrader development deal

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s ongoing investment in protein degradation, a field electrified by both high scientific interest and potentially big-dollar deals, expanded Oct. 4 to include a new research collaboration with Synthex Inc. Valued at up to $550 million for Synthex, plus possible royalties, the license agreement will see the pair use genetic engineering technologies to develop small-molecule degraders across multiple targets. BMS also made an up-front payment and investment in Synthex of undisclosed value.