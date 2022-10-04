Biosimilars: Portrait of a maturing landscape

Although it’s a make-or-break market for many novel drugs, the U.S. is still testing the waters with biosimilars to some extent. That’s expected to change when at least seven biosimilars, including an interchangeable, referencing Abbvie Inc.’s Humira (adalimumab) are set to launch in the U.S. within the first seven months of next year. Even though adalimumab biosimilars have been available in Europe since 2018, the U.S. launch is being billed as a seminal event and a portent of a maturing global biosimilar market. Why is the U.S. launch of adalimumab biosimilars so important? Next week, BioWorld will look at the significance of that looming competition and how the global biosimilars market is evolving amid a changing landscape of players, policies and pipelines. The three-part series will open Monday with a snapshot of the Humira space, followed by a recap of how far biosimilars have come and a peek into what’s ahead.