MHRA eyes 10% boost in user fees, cost recovery charges

The U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced recently that it is considering an increase in the fees it levies on industry for a variety of services and actions, such as premarket applications. One of these is a 10% indexation increase in all statutory fees, but there are also some proposed increases in cost recovery charges and an additional 22 new fees for cost recovery that would be new to applicants seeking access to the U.K. market.