Multi Radiance shines with FDA clearance for laser treatment of fibromyalgia

Millions of patients with fibromyalgia have battled widespread pain with few effective treatment options for decades. The U.S. FDA has offered reason for hope and better health with four recent decisions. On Oct. 4, Solon, Ohio-based Multi Radiance Medical Inc. (MRM) received clearance for its Fibrolux therapy laser for the condition, following Neurometrix Inc.’s de novo authorization for its transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device, Quell, in May. Remedee Labs SA received breakthrough device designation (BDD) for its endorphin stimulation system in May and Swing Therapeutics Inc. was granted BDD for its digital therapy in Aug. 2021.