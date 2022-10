Kalvista’s [in]Komplete study gives boost to Orladeyo blockbuster ambitions

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. caught some industry observers by surprise early in 2022 when it upped its peak sales estimate for Orladeyo (berotralstat), its oral therapy for prevention of hereditary angioedema attacks, from $500 million to $1 billion. But blockbuster status appears more attainable following the latest setback from a potential competitor, as safety concerns prompted Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc. management to ax its phase II study testing KVD-824 in prevention of HAE attacks.