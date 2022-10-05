Two decades after seminal paper, Exscientia highlights untapped potential of AI drug discovery

It’s been 20 years since Andrew Hopkins, founder and CEO of artificial intelligence drug research firm Exscientia plc, co-authored the seminal paper “The Druggable Genome,” which laid the foundations for the company and gave insights about how to make research more efficient and less costly. Now Hopkins’ colleagues at Exscientia, led by the company’s associate director of structural bioinformatics, Chris Radoux, have taken stock of progress in a new paper, “The druggable genome: Twenty years later,” that summarizes advances in the field and evolution in thinking over the past two decades.