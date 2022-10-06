FDA clearance brings Neosoma’s brain tumor analytic device closer to market

Brain MRIs can reveal a great deal about brain tumors, but tracking response to treatment, clearly delineating edges and identifying other critical information remain problematic. Neosoma Inc.’s recently granted FDA 510(k) clearance may simplify treatment of the most challenging of these tumors, high-grade gliomas. The Neosoma High-Grade Glioma (HGG) neuro-oncology software device uses artificial intelligence to provide detailed measurements and 3D analysis that enable greater precision in procedures and better monitoring.