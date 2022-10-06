FDA user fees increasing in FY 2023 under new fee agreements

The U.S. Congress has reauthorized several user fee programs at the FDA, and the agency has published the user fee levels for several product types, with most of those fees increasing significantly, an example of which is the increase for new drug applications (NDAs) requiring clinical data from $3.12 million to $3.24 million. Fees for medical device premarket approval (PMA) filings will jump from $375,000 to $442,000, including some hefty adjustments for persistent inflation, a problem that may plague the user fee schedules for fiscal 2024 as well.