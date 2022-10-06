Taurx sees path to regulatory filings in AD, despite invalidation of phase III control arm

Despite clinical responses undermining expectations for the placebo arm of its phase III Alzheimer's disease (AD) study, Lucidity, Taurx Pharmaceuticals Ltd. executives Oct. 6 said they still see the data as supporting their ability to pursue regulatory submissions for hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM), an oral tau aggregation inhibitor. For people with mild cognitive impairment especially, they said, "HMTM treatment resulted in sustained improvement in cognition over pretreatment baseline, and normalization of brain atrophy to a rate similar to healthy individuals."