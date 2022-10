Genetesis closes $17.5M fundraising round for Cardioflux imaging system

Genetesis Inc. nearly doubled its total funds raised to $40 million with a $17.5 million series C financing round to support new clinical trials and commercialize its magnetocardiography system, Cardioflux. Mithril Capital led the round with participation from another new investor, Cercano Management, as well existing investors Jobs Ohio Growth Capital, Ohio Innovation Fund and Cincytech.