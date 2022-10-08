EC floats new product liability rules for pharma, AI

The European Commission (EC) has proposed updates to rules regarding product liability, one of which is an update to strict liability policy for pharmaceuticals (and presumably medical devices) that would expand the term of liability to 15 years. The proposal for artificial intelligence (AI) liability would up the ante on transparency into these algorithms, and the combination of the two novel policies would suggest that life science companies may face a more uniform, but potentially more hazardous legal landscape in the EU should these proposals be adopted.