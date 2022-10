Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Innovative design of integrin inhibitors stabilizing its closed conformation

Failure of integrin inhibitors in clinical trials can be avoided by redesigning the chemical conformation of these proteins, as shown by a study led by Timothy Springer, a professor in the Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at Boston Children's Hospital, and one of the winners of the 2022 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award.