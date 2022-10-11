European study shines uncomfortable light on screening for colorectal cancer

A number of devices, imaging systems and in vitro diagnostics have become available for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening over the years, several of which are of very recent origin, a marker of sustained interest and investment in these products. The problem for industry is that a new randomized trial conducted in Europe suggests that the impact of CRC screening on all-cause mortality is zero compared to no screening, a finding that could prompt policymakers to revisit their stances on screening to the detriment of sales of these devices and diagnostics.