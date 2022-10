Xtremity steps out with $8.1M fundraising round for its adjustable prosthetic socket

Medical Creations Inc., dba Xtremity, raised $8.1 million in a series B3 financing round to develop a transtibial prosthetic socket, the Xtremitytt. The socket is designed to enable rapid fabrication and adjustments by using a carbon-reinforced polymer that can be shaped and reshaped in the clinic rather than require use of outside facilities.