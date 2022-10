Humira biosimilars: They’re coming to America

Long considered a make-or-break market for novel drugs and biologics and a success story for generics, the U.S. has been more challenging for biosimilars than many experts initially expected. U.S. biosimilar “uptake has been good, but not great,” Steven Lucio, senior principal for pharmacy solutions at Vizient Inc., told BioWorld. That could change next year when at least seven biosimilars referencing Abbvie Inc.’s immunosuppressive drug, Humira (adalimumab), are expected to launch in the U.S.