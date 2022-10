Andera closes Biodiscovery 6 fund at €456M

Andera Partners closed its Biodiscovery 6 fund at €456 million (US$442 million). The venture capital firm will maintain its custom of allocating about two-thirds of the fund to biotechnology and one-third to medical devices and medical technology. The fund just edges past its target of €450 million. It is considerably larger than its immediate predecessor, Biodiscovery 5, which raised €345 million.