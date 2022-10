NMPA nod gives Hua Medicine first GKA approval in diabetes

Hua Medicine Ltd. has received marketing approval from China's NMPA for its glucokinase activator (GKA), Huatangning (dorzagliatin tablets), for two indications: as a monotherapy to improve blood glucose control for drug-naïve type 2 diabetes patients and in combination with metformin in metformin-tolerated type 2 diabetes patients to control blood glucose level. It marks the first GKA drug to gain approval in any market, according to Hua.