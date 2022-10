Seaspine and Orthofix sign merger agreement

Orthofix Medical Inc. and Seaspine Holdings Corp. signed a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of (near) equals. Following the close, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the company and Seaspine shareholders will own approximately 43.5%. The new company’s name will be announced prior to the transaction’s anticipated first quarter of 2023 closing.