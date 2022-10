Heartbeam granted patent for 3D, 12-lead heart attack patch

Heartbeam Inc. has been awarded a patent for what it called “the first and only” 3D-vector, 12-lead ECG platform for heart attack detection, this in conjunction with a credit card-sized device inside a consumer’s wallet for personal monitoring. The company said it can record and remotely transmit a set of cardiac signals to a physician for review so that patients at high risk of cardiac arrest are not left alone deciding if an ER visit is warranted.