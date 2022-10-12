BioWorld - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
New risks associated with physician-owned distributorships emerging in 2023

Oct. 11, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The draft rule for the Medicare physician fee schedule (MPFS) for calendar year 2022 included a revised definition of the term “physician-owned distributorship,” or PODs, but the associated data collection requirements do not go into effect until January 2023. However, Amanda Johnston, managing attorney at Gardner Law of Stillwater, Minn., said recently that there is the possibility that this new definition could become a subject for enforcement action under the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), thus elevating the legal risks for device manufacturers who have not updated their compliance practices.
