Aim Vaccine gains HKEX listing, raises $9M for COVID-19, pneumococcal candidates

Aim Vaccine Co. Ltd. priced an IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising HK$70.01 million (US$9 million) to fund work on its late-stage vaccine pipeline. Its shares increased only 3.09% on debut Oct. 6 but closed the week at HK$24.80, up 54% over its listing price of HK$16.16.