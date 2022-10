A successful phase III leads Albireo to FDA, EMA’s door

The next stop for Albireo Pharma Inc. is chats with the U.S. FDA and the EMA following positive phase III data for Bylvay (odevixibat) in treating the rare disease Alagille syndrome. Should Bylvay, a nonsystemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor, be approved for the indication, it would be the second approval. It was greenlighted by the FDA in 2021 for treating pruritus in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.