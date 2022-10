Psoriasis table hot, Street laying odds on Dice’s phase I data

Positive phase I data from Dice Therapeutics Inc. with DC-806 in psoriasis sent shares (NASDAQ:DICE) on a wild ride, closing at $40, up $15.35, or 62%, on Oct. 11, 2022, and bolstered the case for oral drugs in psoriasis – an increasingly busy indication where discouraged patients often find themselves switching between therapies.