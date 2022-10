Jenscare raises $29M in HK IPO, shares jump over 9% on its debut

Jenscare Scientific Co. Ltd. has raised HK$225 million (US$29 million) in an initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Its shares opened at HK$28 per share, increased by over 9% in the middle of the day and closed at HK$28.25 on the first trading day of Oct. 10.