BioWorld - Thursday, October 13, 2022
Sema4’s exome sequencing improves ASD diagnosis

Oct. 13, 2022
By Annette Boyle
Genetic testing has the potential to identify infants and children with autism potentially years earlier than clinical assessments, improving response to therapies and long-term outcomes. Sema4 Holdings Corp. presented results of a study Oct. 13 at the Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting that showed exome sequencing improved the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders by up to 21% compared to current methods. At the same time, the research suggested that exome sequencing can identify children at risk of common comorbidities such as epilepsy, enabling more timely interventions.
