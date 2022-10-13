Sema4’s exome sequencing improves ASD diagnosis

Genetic testing has the potential to identify infants and children with autism potentially years earlier than clinical assessments, improving response to therapies and long-term outcomes. Sema4 Holdings Corp. presented results of a study Oct. 13 at the Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting that showed exome sequencing improved the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders by up to 21% compared to current methods. At the same time, the research suggested that exome sequencing can identify children at risk of common comorbidities such as epilepsy, enabling more timely interventions.