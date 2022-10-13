Biomarkers

BRMS1 single-nucleotide polymorphism increases metastasis risk in lung adenocarcinoma patients

About 50% of patients with lung cancer present with metastatic disease; researchers have shown that breast cancer metastasis-suppressor 1 (BRMS1) suppresses metastases in non-small-cell lung cancer and other solid tumors due to its ability to function in a multiprotein histone deacetylase transcriptional corepressor complex or as an E3 ligase to control the degradation of p300 acetyltransferase.