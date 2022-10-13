BioWorld - Thursday, October 13, 2022
‘SOFA’ so good: Inotrem’s nangibotide improves organ function in phase IIb septic shock study

Oct. 13, 2022
By Cormac Sheridan
No Comments
A phase IIb trial of nangibotide in septic shock has demonstrated preliminary signs of efficacy in a subset of biomarker-defined patients and provided its developer, Inotrem SA, with a dataset that will inform the design of a registration program for the drug. Subject to agreement from regulatory agencies, the company aims to move the triggering receptor on myeloid cells 1 inhibitor into a first phase III trial in early 2024. “We should have a clearer picture by the beginning of the second next year,” CEO Sven Zimmermann told BioWorld.
