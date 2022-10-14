Spine market still feeling pain; Globus, Alphatec impress analysts

The annual North American Spine Society (NASS) Conference wraps up in Chicago on Oct. 15 and management discussions and analysts make it clear that the sector is not yet back to normal. While September showed an uptick in procedures, spinal surgery continues to lag the recovery seen elsewhere in orthopedics. As the challenges of the past two years recede, two players have posted notable gains in market share and revenue—Globus Medical Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.—perhaps indicating a competitive advantage for smaller, more agile companies.