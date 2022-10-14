Lattice touts first reconstruction surgery to use totally resorbable implant

Lattice Medical SAS reported the first successful breast reconstruction using Mattisse technology, a totally resorbable, 3D-printed implant which naturally regenerates fatty tissue. The procedure was performed at the Institute of Clinical Oncology in Tbilisi, Georgia. It was the work of cancer specialist Gia Nemsadze and his team. This was an immediate breast reconstruction for a 62-year-old patient with breast cancer. The surgical procedure lasted one and a half hours, allowing the mastectomy to be completed, immediately followed by the breast reconstruction.