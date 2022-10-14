BioWorld - Friday, October 14, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
FDLI Advertising and Promotional Conference

Supreme Court may provide new vectors for commercial speech enforcement

Oct. 14, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s regulation of commercial speech under the First Amendment has been controversial and has handed the agency several losses in court, but Arun Rao of the U.S. Department of Justice let it be known that DOJ is still keen on commercial speech enforcement. Rao said the case of Gonzalez v. Google, which will be heard by the Supreme Court, is an example of potentially precedent-setting litigation, and that manufacturers of drugs and devices may experience an uptick in enforcement depending on where the Supreme Court lands in Gonzalez.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S.