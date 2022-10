Curvebeam receives breakthrough device designation for bone fragility software

Curvebeam AI Ltd. won a U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for Ossview, its investigational software that detects osteopenia or reduced bone mass in the already fragile bones of women 70 years of age and older. Osteopenia is difficult to diagnose using conventional bone mineral density (BMD) testing because small changes in density mask major changes in bone microstructure.