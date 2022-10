NGM looks to subanalyses, Merck option following GA phase II miss

Over the next two weeks, the team at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. will be digging through the data from its phase II trial of complement 3 inhibitor NGM-621 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration, following reports of a top-line miss Oct. 17 and a severe reaction from investors, who sent shares (NASDAQ:NGM) plummeting 70.5% to close at $3.41.