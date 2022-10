No punches held as CDER opens hearing on withdrawing Makena

The FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) came out punching Oct. 17 at the start of a three-day hearing before the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee on whether Covis Pharma BV’s Makena (17-hydroxyprogesterone caproate), a branded version of a drug that’s been used since 1956 to prevent preterm births, should be withdrawn from the market.