Cordis acquires Medalliance in hearty $1B+ deal

Cordis Corp. entered an agreement to acquire M.A. Med Alliance SA (Medalliance) in a transaction valued at up to $1.135 billion. Cordis will invest $35 million initially and provide an upfront payment of $200 million at closing in 2023. Meeting regulatory milestones will kick in $125 million and commercial milestones through 2029 are tied to an additional $775 million.