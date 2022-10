Sino Medical’s drug eluting stent approved for vascular stenosis in China

Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. received marketing approval from China’s NMPA for its drug eluting stent system to improve vascular stenosis in patients with localized ischemic heart disease. The product is designed to improve the speed of wound healing and accelerate the recovery of vascular endothelium after stent implantation. It fits vessels with a diameter of 2.25 mm to 4.00 mm and a lesion length of less than or equal to 40 mm.