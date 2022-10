LG Chem expands life sciences ambition with Aveo Oncology buy

South Korea's LG Chem Ltd., seeking new growth opportunities in the life sciences and a concrete footprint in the U.S., has proposed an all-cash acquisition of Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a deal value of $519.2 million. The deal would immediately give LG Chem a commercial presence in oncology through Aveo's lead product, the renal cell carcinoma drug Fotivda (tivozanib).