Takeda’s dengue vaccine, Atara’s transplant drug among those recommended for EU approvals

A vaccine for dengue fever, an advanced therapy for a complication after transplants, and a potential first-in-class drug for a form of psoriasis were among medicines recommended for approval by European regulators on Oct. 14. The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a positive opinion for Tokyo-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s Qdenga, (dengue tetravalent vaccine [live, attenuated]) for prevention of dengue virus serotypes 1,2,3 and 4 in people ages 4 and older.