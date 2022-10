Cabaletta acquires global rights to CD19 binder from Iaso Bio in $162M deal

Nanjing Iaso Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd. has out-licensed a fully human anti-CD19 binder to Cabaletta Bio Inc. in a deal worth up to $162 million. The agreement gives Cabaletta exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize T-cell products directed to CD19 for the purpose of diagnosis, prevention or treatment of any human autoimmune or alloimmune indications.