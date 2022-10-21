Infection

At IDWeek, new insights into long COVID

Three years after WHO declared the COVID-19 pandemic, some patients are still reporting symptoms from long-ago infections. And the scientific community is studying the reasons for the post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). Until now, the studies provided varied reasons related to persistent COVID or PASC, such as acute SARS-CoV-2 injury in different organs, or reservoirs of the virus in certain tissues, as it happens with other pathogens like HIV. At the IDWeek 2022 infectious disease conference held this week in Washington, D.C., Eric Daar, chief of the Division of HIV Medicine at the Lundquist Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, moderated the session, 'COVID-19: Post-acute sequelae', where talks offered new results on the symptoms of people who have suffered prolonged COVID during the pandemic.