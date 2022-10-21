Combination of radiolabeled anti-CEA MAb plus HSP90 inhibitor shows greater therapeutic effects in preclinical colorectal cancer studies

Cancer

Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is an antigen that is overexpressed in colorectal cancers and is considered a suitable target for its treatment. Uppsala University discussed research in the development of the lutetium-177-radiolabeled anti-CEA hT84.66-M5A monoclonal antibody (MAb) 177Lu-DOTA-M5A for the treatment of colorectal cancers and its combination studies with the HSP90 inhibitor onalespib.