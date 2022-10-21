Combination of radiolabeled anti-CEA MAb plus HSP90 inhibitor shows greater therapeutic effects in preclinical colorectal cancer studies
Oct. 21, 2022
Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is an antigen that is overexpressed in colorectal cancers and is considered a suitable target for its treatment. Uppsala University discussed research in the development of the lutetium-177-radiolabeled anti-CEA hT84.66-M5A monoclonal antibody (MAb) 177Lu-DOTA-M5A for the treatment of colorectal cancers and its combination studies with the HSP90 inhibitor onalespib.