Despite solid year for deals and M&As, Q3 med-tech activity drops

The value of med-tech mergers and acquisitions, as well as deals, fell in the third quarter, although 2022 remains a standout year. M&As are at a five-year high, while deals are second only to 2019, in terms of overall value during the first three quarters. The volume of M&As are behind 2021, but deal volume this year remains on top.