More study needed, adcom says in voting for Makena withdrawal

In a bit of déjà vu, the U.S. FDA’s Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee once again voted that Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate) should be withdrawn from the U.S. market while a second confirmatory trial is designed and conducted. But this time around, the committee’s 14-1 vote was much more decisive than its 9-7 vote in 2019.