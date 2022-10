Jazz swoops for Zymeworks' zanidatamab in deal worth up to $1.76B

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc in-licensed regional rights to Zymeworks Inc.’s HER2- targeted bispecific antibody zanidatamab in a deal potentially worth $1.76 billion, plus royalties. Jazz wants to expand its oncology portfolio with the deal, which covers the U.S., Europe, Japan and all other territories except Asia Pacific markets previously licensed by Zymeworks to Beigene Ltd.