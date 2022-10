Eucure out-licenses anti-OX40 MAb to Syncromune for intratumoral immunotherapy

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. subsidiary Eucure Biopharma Co. Ltd. has formed a partnership with Syncromune Inc. to combine Eucure’s YH-002 and two other active ingredients with Syncromune’s Syncrovax platform technology in a deal the partners said could be worth “hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars,” including an up-front cash payment of undisclosed value.