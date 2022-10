As NFL dithers, Aural and Hitcheck partner for in-game concussion assessment

Aural Analytics Inc. and Hhitt Inc., dba Hitcheck, teamed up to offer a cognitive assessment application that could quickly answer the question, “Should he play?” after a hit to the head during a game. Considering the controversy over Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s loss of consciousness following his second head injury in two games last month, the cognitive assessment tool, which includes clinical-grade speech analytics, comes none too soon.