Abbvie pays $255M up front for former ‘garage startup’ DJS Antibodies

U.K.-based seed investor Lifearc Ventures is celebrating a second major deal from its portfolio of companies after Abbvie Inc. bought the tiny former “garage startup" DJS Antibodies Ltd. for $255 million up front plus undisclosed milestone payments. DJS’ lead program is DJS-002, a potential first-in-class lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 antagonist in preclinical studies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.