LOXL luck: Galecto having it where Gilead didn’t in myelofibrosis

Galecto Inc.’s late-September news from its ongoing phase IIa trial with GB-2064 in myelofibrosis hiked shares of the Boston-based firm and piqued interest in the lysyl oxidase-like 2 (LOXL2) target, where such names as Gilead Sciences Inc. and Pharmaxis Ltd. also have been busy.